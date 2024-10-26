Terror hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; grenades, mines seized

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces uncovered a suspected terror hideout in a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, seizing grenades and mines, officials told PTI. The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in the Balnoi sector of the Mendhar subdivision, where two hand grenades and three mines were recovered.

No arrests were made during the operation. In a separate incident, Army personnel on patrol near a water point in the Mankote sector found a rusted mortar shell, which experts in a controlled explosion safely destroyed.

Every drop of blood spilt will be avenged: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley would be avenged, and all capabilities would be used to dismantle the terror ecosystem, reported PTI. Addressing the passing out-cum-attestation parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the STC, Humhama here, Sinha said Pakistan has persisted with its unholy action of carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who, since the time of independence, has continuously engaged in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the poverty and hunger afflicting its citizens, it persists with its unholy actions of supporting terrorism and trafficking narcotics," he said.

Referring to recent terror attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla districts, the LG said the terrorists targeted "our brave soldiers, civilians, workers involved in infrastructure projects and some labourers who had come from other places. It has been resolved that our security forces will avenge every drop of blood shed. In such a situation, India's first line of defence must fulfil its duties with greater vigilance," he added.

A local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal on Sunday, while the attack near the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday left four people, including two soldiers, dead.