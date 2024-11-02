Rohit Bal, ace fashion designer, passes away at 63

New Delhi: Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, a trailblazer who brought Indian fashion to the global stage, passed away on Friday night at a hospital in south Delhi after a heart attack. He was 63.



Known fondly as "Gudda," Bal was celebrated for his blend of elegance and flamboyance, both in his designs and personal style. Just last month, he made a powerful return to the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, presenting his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Delhi’s Imperial Hotel. His frail appearance during the show, with actor Ananya Pandey as the showstopper, left many in the crowd emotional.

Following the show on October 13, Bal was admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave, where he was under the care of Dr. Alok Chopra. "He had a cardiac arrest... Rohit was a legend. We are completely shaken," said Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), adding that doctors worked for two hours to revive him.

Bal, who previously faced cardiac issues, leaves behind a legacy that redefined Indian fashion. His three-decade career saw him dress Hollywood stars like Uma Thurman and Naomi Campbell, and Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal. FDCI paid tribute to Bal on Instagram, praising his "unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities."

Dubbed India’s "Master of Fabric and Fantasy" by Time Magazine, Bal often drew inspiration from his Kashmiri heritage, incorporating motifs like roses and lotuses. "I always stuck to who I am," he once told PTI, describing his design philosophy as classic and timeless.

The news of his death sent shockwaves through the industry. Businessman Gautam Singhania, filmmaker Onir, and singer Shibani Kashyap were among those who mourned his loss, remembering him as an extraordinary friend and a visionary.

Bal, born in 1961 in Srinagar, graduated from St. Stephen's College before launching his own line in 1990, focusing on designer menswear. He later collaborated with Khadi Gram Udyog to elevate handloom textiles in high fashion. Bal’s passing marks the end of an era, but his spirit and artistry will live on in the world he transformed.