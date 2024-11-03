Jharkhand: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government for patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote bank politics on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch event of BJP's election manifesto in Jharkhand, Shah said the party will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but exclude tribals from its provisions.

"Our Mati, Beti, Roti (land, daughter and bread) are under attack. The BJP will not allow this to continue. We will also take back the land they grabbed and drive them out," Shah asserted. He explained that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, the party will bring stringent legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal land to illegal immigrants.

The Home Minister claimed that the JMM supported Naxalism, while the BJP government at the Centre eradicated it. He also promised that the party would ensure 27 per cent reservation for the OBC communities in Jharkhand without impacting the reservation of others.

Amit Shah also urged people to vote for former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, who is contesting from Seraikela, his son Babulal Soren from Ghatshila, and Dineshanand Goswami from Bahragora seats.

The Jharkhand assembly elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.