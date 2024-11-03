11 civilians injured as terrorists launch grenade at CRPF bunker in J&K

Srinagar: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar on Sunday. According to the officials, the grenade missed its intended target and landed on the roadside, injuring 11 people.

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover, reported PTI. Afterwards, the security personnel cordoned off the area for further investigation.

The CRPF bunker is also located at the city's heart adjacent to a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra.

The attack took place just a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar. "The attack was borne out of desperation following Saturday's killing of the LeT commander, "a senior police officer said.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the Valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the Sunday market in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.