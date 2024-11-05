'Pay Rs 5 cr or apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan receives fresh threat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2024 10:32 AM IST Updated: November 05, 2024 02:00 PM IST
Salman Khan. File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another threat on Tuesday, with the individual demanding Rs 5 crore. The threat was sent to the Mumbai traffic police helpline and spotted by an officer around midnight.

In the message, the sender claimed to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message warned that if Salman Khan wished to stay alive, he must either visit the Bishnoi community's temple to apologize or pay the Rs 5 crore demand. Failure to comply, the sender threatened, would lead to Khan’s assassination, adding that the gang remained active.

Police are currently investigating the source of the threat and have heightened security measures for the actor. Authorities are also examining potential links between the message and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in custody facing charges of attempted murder and extortion.

