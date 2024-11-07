After Salman, Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat

Mumbai/Raipur: After a series of death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a similar threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai police have filed an extortion case in this connection.

They have also summoned a man from Raipur in this connection, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said.

Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh. No arrest has been made yet, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the caller, the official said.

While there was no confirmation from Mumbai police on reports that the call was made from Chhattisgarh, a Raipur police official said their counterparts from the Maharashtra capital on Thursday served a notice to a man from the city in connection with it.

As part of their investigation into the threat to Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai police visited Raipur and summoned a man, identified as Faiyaz Khan, who lives within the limits of Pandri police station here, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.

As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made from a phone number registered in the name of Faiyaz, he said. Faiyaz has been asked to appear for questioning at Bandra police station, Singh said.