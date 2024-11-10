Army JCO dies in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar; 3 soldiers injured

Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Army's special forces lost his life on Sunday, and three other soldiers were injured in a gun battle with terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The operation is part of an ongoing, intensified search following the recent killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs). The Army identified the fallen soldier as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para and honoured his sacrifice.

The encounter began around 11 am when a joint search party of the Army and police confronted the terrorists in the Keshwan forest, just a few kilometres from where the bodies of VDGs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were found. The two VDGs had been killed earlier in a brutal attack.

A large-scale search operation was launched in the Kuntwara and Keshwan forests on Thursday evening after the VDGs were abducted and murdered by the militants. The Army's White Knight Corps, based in Jammu, shared details of the operation on social media, stating: "Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by security forces in the general area of Bhart Ridge, Kishtwar. This is the same group that had abducted and killed the two VDGs. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued."

According to officials, four Army personnel, including the JCO, were injured in the initial exchange of fire and were evacuated to a nearby hospital. Three of the soldiers are reported to be in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, the JCO later succumbed to his injuries.

In a tribute, the Army tweeted, "GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Nb Sub Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF). Sub Rakesh was part of a joint counter-insurgency operation launched in the general area of Bhart Ridge, Kishtwar. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

A police spokesperson confirmed that the encounter was ongoing, with three or four terrorists believed to be trapped in the area. The search operation continued into the evening, with the latest reports indicating that security forces were still engaged in efforts to neutralise the militants, PTI reported.