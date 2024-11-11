Rape cases: SC dismisses ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea

Published: November 11, 2024 03:58 PM IST
Prajwal Revanna. File Photo: Reuters via PTI.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. The bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, dismissed the plea, noting that Revanna is influential, reported PTI.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Revanna, argued that the charge sheet had been filed and that section 376 of the IPC was absent from the initial complaint. The bench, however, declined to overturn the Karnataka High Court's October 21 decision denying bail. Rohatgi requested permission to revisit the court in six months, but the bench refrained from commenting on this and dismissed the application.

In August, the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Revanna, submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet. This charge sheet pertains to allegations that the former MLA raped a woman employed as a domestic worker by his family.

Revanna is facing two rape charges and an additional sexual assault charge. He is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

