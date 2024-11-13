Polling underway in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections

Ranchi: Polling for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand commenced on Wednesday, with 683 candidates, including former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora, competing for the positions.

Voting began at 7 am across 15 districts and will continue until 5 pm, except in 950 booths, where polling will end at 4 pm. However, those still in line will be permitted to vote, an official confirmed to PTI.

The JMM-led coalition, seeking to retain power, is campaigning on the strength of its welfare schemes, such as Maiyan Samman Yojna, while the BJP is focusing on its Hindutva agenda, allegations of corruption, and concerns over infiltration under the current government.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda, have rallied, accusing the JMM-led coalition of corruption and infiltration.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and his wife Kalpana Soren, have highlighted welfare initiatives and accused the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T to target opposition leaders.

A total of 1.37 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. Of the 683 candidates, 609 are men, 73 are women, and one represents a third gender. The 43 seats include 17 reserved for general candidates, 20 for scheduled tribes, and 6 for scheduled castes. To manage the first phase of voting, 15,344 polling stations have been set up.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed that all preparations were in place, with polling staff reaching the stations. Mock polling began at 5:30 am. Additionally, 1,152 polling stations will be managed entirely by women, and 24 booths will be operated by persons with disabilities.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Rs 208.78 crore worth of illegal materials and cash have been seized. As of Tuesday, 58 cases of Model Code violations have been filed, with Garhwa district accounting for the most, at 29 cases.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc have intensified their campaigns, with the BJP focusing on the slogans “Roti, Beti, Maati” and the INDIA bloc emphasizing the “suppression of the voice of a tribal CM.” PM Modi held a large roadshow in Ranchi on Sunday, drawing significant crowds.

Key contests in the election include former CM Champai Soren, now contesting on the BJP ticket in Seraikela, facing off against JMM’s Ganesh Mahli. BJP’s Geeta Kora, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, will challenge Congress’s Sona Ram Sinku in Jagannathpur. In Lohardaga, Congress veteran Rameshwar Oraon will compete against AJSU’s Shanti Bhagat. In Jamshedpur (West), JD(U) candidate Saryu Roy will face Congress’s Banna Gupta.

The second phase of elections is scheduled for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. In the 2019 elections, the contest was tightly contested, with the JMM securing 30 seats and the BJP winning 25, down from 37 in 2014. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured a comfortable majority with 47 seats. The current assembly has 74 seats, with the ruling JMM-led alliance holding 26 seats from JMM, 17 from Congress, and one from RJD.