SC puts forth pan-India guidelines for demolition of properties

The Supreme Court put forth pan-India guidelines on the demolition of properties under Article 142 of the Constitution on Wednesday. Coming down hard on instant 'bulldozer justice,' the court said that the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused guilty, and demolish his house.

The bench, including Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, said it would be "totally unconstitutional" if houses of people were demolished merely because they are accused or even convicts. Justice Gavai said it is not a happy sight to see women and children on the streets overnight.

The verdict

The bench directed that no demolition be carried out without prior show cause notice and within 15 days from the date of the notice being served. The proceedings of demolition should be videographed as well.

But the court said the directions will not be applicable if there is unauthorised construction on public land or an order of demolition by a court of law. The accused and convicts have certain rights and safeguards in light of the Constitution and the criminal law, the court added.

The top court delivered its verdict on pleas seeking the framing of guidelines on the demolition of properties in the country.