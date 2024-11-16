The bodies of a woman and two children were found near the confluence of the Jiri River and Barak River along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday. This is 16 km away from Borobekra, in the Jiribam district, from where six people went missing.

The three bodies are yet to be identified, but they are suspected to be among those who went missing, officials told PTI on Saturday. The unidentified bodies were brought to Assam's Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Friday night and kept at the hospital's morgue for postmortem. The autopsies of bodies found in Imphal's Jiribam are done in Assam's Silchar Medical College Hospital due to a lack of infrastructural facilities in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with senior ministers on Friday night to discuss the situation after the news of the recovery of the bodies, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, as news spread across Imphal Valley, tensions rose in all five districts, with state authorities declaring a holiday for schools and colleges.