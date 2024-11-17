India successfully flight-tested a long-range hypersonic missile at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Sunday. The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km, an official statement read.

The flight data obtained from downrange ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvers and impact with a high degree of accuracy.

"This is a historic moment, and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X. The missile was tracked by various range systems and deployed in multiple domains, reported PTI.

Generally, hypersonic missiles, capable of carrying conventional explosives or nuclear warheads, can fly in the range of five times the speed of sound (Mach 5, which is roughly 1,220 km) per hour at sea level. However, some advanced versions of hypersonic missiles can even fly at the speed of over 15 Mach.