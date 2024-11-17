Guwahati/Kolkata/Imphal: The recovery of six bodies from a river in Manipur led to violent protests on Saturday, including attacks on the residences of state ministers and MLAs. In response, officials reported that the government imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in certain areas.

Protesters vandalised the homes of three legislators, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, setting properties on fire. Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds across Imphal, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies, which included two women and a child missing since Monday from a displaced persons camp, were found in the Barak River in Jiribam. Three other bodies, including a woman and two children, had been discovered the previous night. All six bodies were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for post-mortems.

Due to the escalating unrest, prohibitory orders were enforced in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Internet services were suspended across seven districts following the attacks on officials' residences. Among the residences targeted were Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan, Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Singh, and Minister for Municipal Administration Y Khemchand. Protesters, expressing dissatisfaction, called for an emergency cabinet discussion and threatened the resignation of any minister failing to address public concerns. In Imphal West's Sagolband area, agitators targeted BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA RK Imo's residence, damaging the property and setting it ablaze. Additional incidents of vandalism and arson occurred at the houses of BJP legislators Sapam Kunjakesore, Joykishan Singh, and others. The situation intensified as demonstrators blocked roads and set fires, demanding justice for the deceased. At Keisampat Bridge, law enforcement used tear gas against protesters marching towards significant government buildings.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered a two-day suspension of internet services in affected districts starting Saturday evening. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing civil society organisations, demanded military action against militants and the repeal of AFSPA in certain police areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overnight, miscreants reportedly set fire to multiple buildings, including two churches in Jiribam town. The bodies of ten individuals killed in a gunfight in Jiribam were airlifted to Churachandpur after autopsies in Assam.