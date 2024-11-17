Shillong/Imphal: The National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday withdrew support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing the administration's failure to address the ongoing crisis and restore peace in the violence-stricken state.

The NPP, which holds seven seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, conveyed its decision in a letter to BJP president J P Nadda.

The situation in Manipur has further deteriorated in recent days, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and immense suffering for the people, PTI quoted the party’s letter to Nadda.

"We strongly feel that the Manipur state government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh government in the state of Manipur, with immediate effect," the letter said.