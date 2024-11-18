Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika on Monday. India is part of the G20 Troika, along with Brazil and South Africa.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs announced Modi's arrival in a post on X.

"I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders," Modi said in a post on X.

"This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the South American country after visiting Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U S counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the summit on November 18 and 19, reported PTI.