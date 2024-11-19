A thick blanket of smog continued to envelop Delhi and its adjoining areas as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 494 at 6 am on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange' alert for the second consecutive day due to dense fog. The Delhi government has termed the air situation a medical emergency and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health. The two major factors affecting the city's air are weather conditions and stubble burning.

Universities and schools go online

Delhi University will shift to virtual classes until November 23, while classes at Jawaharlal Nehru University will move online until November 22, as announced by the institutions due to the deteriorating air quality in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that all physical classes till Class 12 have been suspended and will be shifted online. Hence, schools in the state have been either closed or shifted to virtual mode.

Additionally, public and private offices have been asked to work at 50 per cent capacity, and the rest have been recommended to work from home.

Flights delayed and vehicles restricted

Trains and flights have been delayed or cancelled as the visibility plunged due to the toxic smog. At least 22 trains were delayed and nine others were cancelled on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory late at night, "Foggy weather in Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh is affecting travel conditions, including slow-moving traffic and possible changes to flight operations. Please plan accordingly and stay updated on the flight status for a smooth journey."

Meanwhile, under the GRAP-4 measures, a ban has been imposed on Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles. All trucks and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

According to a government release, the state government may consider additional emergency measures such as the closure of non-emergency commercial activities, and permitting the running of vehicles on an odd-even basis of registration numbers, reported PTI.