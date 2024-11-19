Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a fugitive wanted in multiple criminal cases, has been detained in the United States, Mumbai police sources told PTI.



Anmol is accused of involvement in the October 12 murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai's Bandra area. He is also linked to an April 14 firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments, allegedly orchestrated by two bike-borne individuals, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.

Anmol was believed to be living in Canada and frequently traveling to the US. His brother Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad, is accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being incarcerated.

Mumbai police have initiated extradition procedures for Anmol, sending a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will forward it to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This follows confirmation of his presence in the US from American authorities earlier this month.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Anmol in a 2022 FIR alleging involvement in a conspiracy to raise funds, recruit youth for terrorist activities, and carry out targeted killings, including the firing outside Salman Khan's home. The NIA has also announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has allowed Mumbai police to proceed with the extradition request, which is now pending with central authorities.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi, originally from Fazilka in Punjab, have been charged in multiple cases related to organized crime and targeted violence.