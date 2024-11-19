Maharashtra: Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for Wednesday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was gheraoed by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) activists on Tuesday, who accused him of distributing money at a hotel in Virar, Palghar.

BVA legislator Kshitij Thakur led the activists, who demanded Tawde’s arrest and insisted that he remain confined to the hotel until polling concluded, reported IANS.

A video circulating on social media showed Tawde, accompanied by BJP candidate Rajan Naik from Nalasopara, being confronted by BVA activists over the alleged distribution of money. One activist produced a diary that purportedly detailed the amounts distributed and their recipients.

BVA chief and Vasai-Virar MLA Hitendra Thakur alleged that Tawde was involved in distributing Rs 5 crore. "I have received a diary and a laptop which contain the information about where and how much has been distributed," he claimed.

Thakur further criticised Tawde, saying, "He (Tawde) called me 25 times requesting me to go. Please forgive me. He also admitted that he was wrong."

"BJP’s national leader has come to distribute money. Police should take action, only then we will leave. I am a law-abiding person," said Thakur. "Look at my phone book. How many incoming calls I have received from Tawde? I got news earlier that Vinod Tawde will bring Rs 5 crore. We have received the diaries; let’s see what legal action is taken," he added.

Thakur urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Tawde and BJP candidate Rajan Naik. "The Election Commission authorities should immediately take action against Tawde and BJP nominee Rajan Naik as per the stipulated rules. Otherwise, Tawde and Naik will stay with me till 6 pm tomorrow (till the polling ends)," he said. Thakur added, "Tawde and Naik should come and speak in front of the people. I will not meet them in private."

Tawde, however, denied the allegations of money distribution. Despite this, BVA activists demanded a search of Tawde’s vehicle. Police later arrived at the hotel and dispersed the protesters.