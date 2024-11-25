New Delhi: The Parliament's Winter Session will begin on Monday. At least 17 bills are likely to be discussed during the session, which is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 20.

The representatives of 30 parties have highlighted several issues for inclusion in the agenda in the nearly month-long proceedings. The Wakf (Amendment) Bill, pending in the Lok Sabha, is listed for consideration and passage after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report is submitted in the lower house. In all, eight bills are pending in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"The legislative agenda of the session will also include the celebration of 75 years of the Constitution on November 26," said Minister Rijiju."The key documents related to the making of the statute will be released in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu," he added.

Veteran BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting with 42 leaders and floor managers from various parties on Sunday. "The government is open to discussing all issues, but our only request is to ensure a smooth conduct of proceedings," Rijiju said. "We have taken note of the suggestions regarding issues for discussion made by floor managers of parties and would share them with the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman," he said, adding that the business advisory committees of both Houses would finalise the agenda with the consent of the presiding officers.

The developments during the Winter Session, beginning within two days of the declaration of Assembly election results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, are also likely to reflect the contrasting moods in the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc after the former won in the western state and the latter retained power in the eastern state, reported IANS.