Chennai: Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' over Bay of Bengal is likely to make a landfall on November 30 afternoon, close to Puducherry, with wind speed upto 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. A high alert is sounded for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as Fengal will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. As per the IMD alert, north Tamil Nadu will receive extremely heavy rain under the influence of the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. People are advised to remain indoors to avoid untoward incidents. In its public advisory, the Tamil Nadu government requested IT companies to allow employees to work from home. Public transport has been suspended on the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road here, which is close to the shoreline, on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran held a meet at the state emergency operations centre here with senior officials to review preparatory and relief measures.

An official release said: "Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority urges the general public to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks and attending recreational events. The general public is requested to cooperate fully with the disaster prevention measures taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu."

Also, construction companies were asked to take precautionary measures to ensure that equipment and machinery do not fall down. Similarly, those who had erected advertisement hoardings must ensure that these were swept away.

According to an IMD update (8.40 pm on Friday), Fengal was about 240 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 230 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 250 km southeast of Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, it said: "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon 30th November."

On December 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in interior Tamil Nadu, and on December 2 and 3, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the state.

Meanwhile, complying with an advisory, 4,153 boats have returned to the shore and 2,229 relief camps were ready for use if needed, the state government said.

As of now, a total of 471 people belonging to 164 families have been accommodated in six relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boats, generators, motor pumps and all other necessary machinery and equipment are ready in districts and NDRF and state teams have been deployed wherever needed, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet and Chennai.

Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts. Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur and the delta districts including Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Tiruvarur witnessed light to moderate rainfall and a few places recorded heavy showers.

In Puducherry, district collector A Kulothungan held discussions with the officials of PWD, local administration, police and other line departments and reviewed the situation.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has set up toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 to receive distress calls from the public. People can also seek help through the WhatsApp number 9488981070.