The Punjab Police arrested two arms traffickers trying to smuggle sophisticated pistols into the country from Pakistan, on Saturday. Officials recovered eight weapons, including four Glock pistols made in Austria, two 9mm pistols made in Turkiye and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.

"In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends two persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar, while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said a case under the Arms Act has been registered, and investigations are underway to establish further links, reported PTI.