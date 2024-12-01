New Delhi: The capital city continued to battle hazardous air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the "very poor" category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday. At 9 am, the AQI was recorded at 329, showing a slight improvement from Saturday’s 24-hour average of 346, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Of the 38 monitoring stations across Delhi, 23 registered "very poor" AQI levels, as per the Sameer app, which provides real-time data. The AQI scale is classified as follows: 0-50 is "good," 51-100 is "satisfactory," 101-200 is "moderate," 201-300 is "poor," 301-400 is "very poor," and 401-500 is "severe."

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At 8.30 am, humidity levels were at 93 per cent, with the IMD predicting a largely clear sky for the morning. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.