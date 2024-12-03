Puducherry: The aftermath of Cyclone Fengal continues to wreak havoc, with five fatalities reported from Annamalaiyar Hill, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. Torrential rains triggered four mudslides since the night of December 1, burying a house under mud and rocks. Rescue teams recovered the bodies following an extensive search. A boulder had fallen on the house, compounding the tragedy, reported IANS.

Puducherry Education Minister A Namachivayam announced the closure of all government and private schools and colleges on Tuesday due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Chief Minister N Rangaswamy outlined relief measures for those affected by the cyclone. The government will provide Rs 5,000 to all ration cardholders impacted by the cyclone. Additionally, compensation of Rs 30,000 per hectare will be extended to farmers who suffered crop losses across 10,000 hectares, while Rs 10,000 will be allocated for the repair of 50 damaged boats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry experienced unprecedented rainfall, receiving 46 cm within 24 hours, breaking a 30-year record. The Sankaraparani River overflowed, inundating over 200 homes in NR Nagar. Rescue operations led by the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are underway to evacuate stranded residents. Boats have been deployed to navigate flooded streets and aid in the evacuation process.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on November 30, weakened into a deep depression by Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the cyclone remained stationary over the region before its gradual dissipation. Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry bore the brunt of extremely heavy rainfall, causing widespread flooding and damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka to receive heavy rain for next two days

Bengaluru and several districts in Karnataka are set to experience continued rainfall over the next two days due to Cyclone Fengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city has been witnessing rainfall since Sunday evening, with widespread showers expected in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on Monday, reported PTI. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted for Tuesday, after which a decrease in precipitation is anticipated, stated IMD Bengaluru Director C S Patil.