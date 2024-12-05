Mumbai: Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was named by the Mumbai police as the main conspirator in the Baba Siddique murder case in a special court.

The police also sought the remand of eight accused in the case, citing provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterwards, Special MCOCA court Judge A M Patil remanded the eight accused, including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, in police custody till December 7.

Police said Anmol Bishnoi was providing financial support to other accused, and a probe was required to ascertain the source and utilisation of funds. He also contacted the co-accused via a communication app, police added. The investigating officers needed to gather information on this aspect; hence, custody of the arrested accused was required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East here. He suffered two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

Anmol Bishnoi, who was recently detained in the US and lodged in a prison there, has been wanted as accused in the case.