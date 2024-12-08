Chandigarh: A group of 101 farmers resumed their march towards Delhi from the Shambhu protest site at the Punjab-Haryana border on Sunday afternoon to push for their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The march was halted shortly after it began, as Haryana Police blocked their progress, citing the lack of requisite permission, reported PTI. The police had earlier invoked a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bans the assembly of five or more people in the Ambala district.

On Friday, the farmers had temporarily suspended their march after clashes with security personnel. Tear gas shells were fired as the protesters attempted to breach multi-layered barricades. The farmers were forced to return to the Shambhu site.

Led by unions such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the march seeks not just an MSP guarantee but also farm debt waivers, pensions for farmers and labourers, compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 protests, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Other demands include the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, the withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and assurances against electricity tariff hikes.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed disappointment, stating that the Centre had not responded to their appeals for talks. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police urged their Punjab counterparts to ensure media personnel maintain a safe distance from the protest site for safety and law-and-order purposes.

The Haryana government, as a precaution, suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district until December 9.

Farmers had previously attempted similar marches on February 13 and 21 but were blocked by security forces at border points. They insist that the government either address their concerns through dialogue or permit them to proceed to Delhi.