New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected the exit poll projections for the Delhi Assembly election, claiming that pollsters have consistently underestimated the party's performance in the past. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, viewed the predictions as a reflection of the people's desire for change, reported PTI.

As voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded on Wednesday, most exit polls forecasted a lead for the BJP over the ruling AAP.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta argued that exit polls have traditionally underestimated the party’s seat tally, pointing out that in past elections—2013, 2015, and 2020—the AAP was predicted to win fewer seats than it actually did. "In every exit poll, the AAP was shown to get fewer seats, but the actual results have always been better," Gupta told PTI. She expressed confidence that Delhiites have overwhelmingly voted for AAP and predicted a "historic" victory for the party, with Arvind Kejriwal set to become chief minister for a fourth term. The final results will be declared on Saturday.

Exit polls, conducted by election-survey agencies based on interviews with voters after they cast their ballots, often vary from the actual results. Among the predictions, the Matrize poll suggested the BJP-led NDA would win 35-40 seats, while AAP was projected to secure 32-37 seats. The Congress was expected to win one or none.

The People's Pulse poll painted a more contrasting picture, predicting the NDA would win 51-60 seats, while AAP could end up with just 10-19 seats. The Congress was expected to remain seatless.

Other exit polls also indicated varying outcomes: the People's Insight poll predicted the NDA would get 40-44 seats, with AAP securing 25-29, and the Congress possibly winning one seat. P-Marq projected 39-49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21-31 seats for AAP, and zero to one for the Congress.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva acknowledged the exit poll projections but expressed confidence that Delhi's voters had long decided they wanted a change. “People of Delhi are looking for a corruption-free government. BJP workers campaigned tirelessly against corruption, and I believe this will result in a BJP victory after over 25 years," Sachdeva said, hinting that AAP's time in power is coming to an end.