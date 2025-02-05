Delhi: As voting for the Delhi assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, several agencies have forecasted a clear lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the exit polls. The exit polls for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 were released after 6.30 pm .



Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections started at 7 am and saw a steady turnout throughout the day. The exit polls, based on surveys of voters after they cast their ballots, provide a first glimpse of the election trends before the official vote counting on February 8.

Chanakya Strategies Exit Poll:

Chanakya Strategies predicts a one-sided victory for the BJP, projecting the party to secure between 39 and 44 seats. The AAP, despite being the incumbent party, is projected to win a distant second with 25 to 28 seats. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is expected to win just 2 to 3 seats.

Poll Diary Exit Poll:

Poll Diary’s predictions show an even stronger performance for the BJP, with a forecast of 42 to 50 seats. AAP is anticipated to win between 18 and 25 seats, while Congress is expected to secure no more than 0 to 2 seats. The Congress party continues to struggle in the face of fierce competition from both AAP and BJP.

DV Research Exit Poll:

DV Research also projects a clear edge for the BJP, with predictions placing the party between 36 and 44 seats. AAP is expected to secure 26 to 34 seats, but the difference of around 10 seats highlights the challenge it faces in retaining control. Congress is forecasted to win no seats in this election.

P-Marg Exit Poll:

According to P-Marg, the BJP is poised for a comfortable victory, with predictions of securing between 39 and 49 seats. The AAP, which seeks a third consecutive term under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is projected to win between 21 and 31 seats, while the Congress party is expected to secure 0 to 1 seat.

People’s Insight Poll:

People’s Insight predicts a near-sweep for the BJP, with 40 to 44 seats, while AAP is likely to secure 25 to 29 seats. Congress is expected to win just one seat, continuing its struggle to regain relevance in the capital after failing to secure seats in the past two elections.

Matrize Exit Poll:

Matrize’s prediction shows a closer race between the BJP and AAP, though the saffron party still leads with an estimated 35 to 40 seats. AAP is predicted to secure 32 to 37 seats, while Congress is anticipated to win none or possibly one seat, continuing its decline in the city’s politics.

Peoples Pulse & Codemo Polls:

Peoples Pulse & Codemo suggest a massive victory for the BJP, forecasting between 51 and 60 seats for the BJP. AAP is expected to win between 10 and 19 seats, with Congress once again failing to make a significant impact.

JVC Poll:

JVC’s predictions also tilt in favour of the BJP, with a forecast of 39 to 45 seats, while AAP is predicted to win between 22 and 31 seats. Congress, as per JVC, is expected to win 0 to 2 seats.

The latest exit polls show a dominant lead for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, with multiple agencies forecasting a resounding victory for Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Mind Brink Exit Poll

Contrary to other polls, Mind Brink predicts a sweep for the broom in Delhi, projecting AAP to secure between 44-49 seats. The BJP is predicted to win 21-25 seats and Congress just 0-1 seats.

Wee Preside

Wee Preside, another exit poll released, offers a similarly optimistic outlook for AAP, predicting the party could secure an even larger share of the vote, with projections ranging between 46-52 seats. The BJP is again positioned as a distant second, with an estimated 18-23 seats, while Congress is seen struggling, with just 0-1 seat predicted.

Most exit polls suggest a shift in Delhi’s political dynamics, with the BJP surging to the forefront after a long gap, challenging the dominance of the AAP, which has been in power since 2015.



While AAP’s re-election campaign was centred around its achievements in governance, such as the provision of free healthcare, education and electricity subsidies, the BJP aimed to regain control of the capital after a 25-year gap by focusing on issues such as national security, development and anti-corruption. Congress, which dominated Delhi’s politics for 15 years until 2013, is struggling to rebuild its position, facing internal turmoil and the rise of AAP as the primary challenger to the BJP.