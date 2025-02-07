Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out on Friday at Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

"A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control," said Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station.

This is the second fire incident reported since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13. The Mela will go on till February 26.

Multiple fire and rescue service officials are at the spot, and rescue operations are underway, reported PTI.