New Delhi: Delhi Assembly elections turned out to be the continuation of a triumphant run for the BJP in recent state elections in the country. After securing major victories in Maharashtra, Haryana and Odisha last year, the saffron party has overthrown the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from national capital, humbling their rivals by a wide margin.

With 48 seats secured, BJP is headed into discussions to form government and to appoint its Chief Minister at the national capital. AAP has to satisfy with just 22 seats, a steep fall from the 62 they won during last election.

While BJP enjoyed a major comeback in Delhi, Congress was ousted from the scene altoghether, failing to secure a single seat, with their candidates falling behind to third spot or less.

Heavyweights, including former CM Arvid Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost their ground, while incumbent CM Atishi Marlena won by a narrow margin.

Here is a list of major candidates and their performance in Delhi Elections:

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)- Lost by 4089 votes to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh in New Delhi

Manish Sisodia (AAP)- Lost by 675 votes to BJP's Tarvinder Singh in Jangpura

Atishi (AAP)- Won by 3521 votes in Kalkaji, with BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri at second spot

Alka Lamba (INC) lost to Atishi at Kalkaji, coming at third spot

Kailash Gahlot (BJP)- Won by 11,276 votes in Bijwasan, with AAP's Surender Bhardwaj at second spot

Anil Chaudhary (INC)- Delhi Congress president lost at Patparganj to BJP's Ravin Negi and AAP's Avadh Ojha

Vijendar Gupta (BJP)- Won by 37,800 votes at Rohini

Imran Hussain (AAP) - Won by a margin of 29,823 votes in Ballimaran

Gopal Rai (AAP)- won by 18994 votes in Babarpur

Punardeep Singh Sawhney (AAP) - Won by a margin of 16,572 votes in Chandni Chowk