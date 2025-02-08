New Delhi: With the Delhi Assembly elections concluded, attention now shifts to the results set to be announced on Saturday. Exit polls suggest the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to secure a majority, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years, reported IANS.

AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. Kejriwal has held this seat since 2013, winning in 2020 by 21,687 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is AAP’s candidate, facing Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. In 2020, Atishi defeated BJP’s Dharambir Singh by 11,393 votes.

AAP’s Somnath Bharti is defending his stronghold against BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar. Bharti, a three-time winner, has consistently secured over 50% of the vote share.

BJP’s Vijender Gupta, a two-time winner, is seeking a third term against AAP’s Pradeep Mittal. In 2020, Gupta won by over 12,000 votes.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently facing legal challenges, is contesting from this seat. His opponents include BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri. AAP secured this seat in 2020 with a margin of over 15,000 votes.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, a consistent winner since 2013, is up against BJP’s Shikha Rai and Congress’ Garvit Singhvi.

A former stronghold of Manish Sisodia, AAP has fielded Awadh Ojha against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’ Anil Chaudhary. The seat was previously held by Congress from 1998 to 2013 before AAP’s rise. In 2020, Sisodia won with a margin of 70,163 votes.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan is aiming for a third consecutive win. His opponents include Congress’ Ariba Khan and BJP’s Manish Chaudhary.

AAP’s Imran Hussain faces Congress veteran Haroon Yusuf and BJP’s Kamal Bagri, who previously won a Delhi Municipal Corporation seat in 2022.

AAP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar is up against BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar and Congress’ Rajender Singh Tanwar. Kartar, who won on an AAP ticket in 2020, switched to the BJP last year and is now contesting as its candidate.