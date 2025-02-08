Delhi: Prime Minister Narenda Modi thanked people of Delhi for electing BJP to power in the assembly elections. Talking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party, the PM said that Delhites are celebrating BJP’s victory and respite from ‘AAP-da’ (disaster).

“ I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development. People of Delhi have made it clear they are real owners of Delhi, they have rejected those who treated it as their property. People of Delhi have short-circuited the politics of short-cuts. He added that the voters have given mandate to BJP for development, vision and trust,” said Modi while addressing thousands of BJP supporters in the election victory meeting.

“ I was seeing that BJP workers across the country also had a pain in their hearts. It was about not being able to serve Delhi fully. But today Delhi has accepted our request too. The youth born in the 21st century will now see BJP's good governance in Delhi for the first time. Today's results show how much trust the country has in BJP's double-engine government. After that victory in the Lok Sabha elections, we first made an unprecedented record in Haryana, then made a new record in Maharashtra. Now a new history has been created in Delhi,” he added.

Training his guns on the Congress, Modi said people have again given a big message to the opposition party and it has secured a "double hat-trick" in the national capital by failing to open account in six elections.

"These people are giving themselves the gold medal in defeat. The truth is that the country is not willing to trust the Congress. I had said the last time that the Congress has become a parasitic party. It drowns and takes down its allies with it," he said.

Modi claimed that the Congress is finishing off its allies one by one and its manner is also very interesting as it steals the issues and language of its coalition partners to dent their vote bank.

In his address, he also said that it is for the first time since independence that the BJP is ruling all the states of the NCR.

Modi said that the Congress is not as it used to be post-independence as it is indulging in the "politics of urban naxals".

"Congress leaders when they talk of fighting the Indian State, it is the language of naxals. They want to bring anarchy in the country," he said in a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in which he had said - "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself".

'"AAP-da is also promoting that urban naxal-thinking," Modi said, hitting out at AAP.

The country needs a serious political transformation, 'viksit Bharat' needs new energy, 21st century politics needs new ideas, he said urging the youth to enter politics.

"The country does not need politics of 'dhoort-ta (deceit) and moorkhta (foolishness)," he said.

The BJP made a thumping comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years on Saturday, sweeping away the Aam Aadmi Party from the national capital in another big win that extends its saffron footprint in the country. The saffron party won 48 seats while AAP secured victory in 22 seats.