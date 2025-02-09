New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, securing 48 out of 70 seats and ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long dominance in the capital. The crushing defeat reduced AAP to just 22 seats and shattered its long-held image of invincibility.

With the BJP’s decisive victory, speculation is rife over who will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Parvesh Verma, who pulled off a major upset by defeating AAP national convener and outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, is seen as a strong contender for the post. However, he stated that the party leadership would take a final call on the matter.

Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, hailed the outcome as a triumph for the people. “This is not just my victory; it is the victory of the people of Delhi who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks, and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me,” he said.

He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president J P Nadda for the party’s resounding success. “This mandate is a clear message that people want honest, transparent, and development-driven politics. Our commitment to serving Delhi with integrity remains unwavering,” he added.

A former MP from West Delhi, Verma emphasised that a “new chapter” had begun for the capital, vowing to focus on issues such as pollution, traffic congestion, employment, and the revival of villages and colonies. He accused Kejriwal of failing to deliver on his promises over the past 11 years, claiming that much of AAP’s governance existed only on paper and in advertisements.

Later in the day, Verma, accompanied by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who won from Rajouri Garden, visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings. He reiterated that the people’s mandate was a reflection of their trust in Modi’s leadership.

Sirsa, too, attributed AAP’s downfall to Kejriwal’s lack of performance. Despite its heavy loss in Delhi, AAP remains a national party, retaining its stronghold in Punjab, where it continues to govern with a significant mandate. The party holds 13 parliamentary seats, including 10 Rajya Sabha MPs (seven from Punjab and three from Delhi) and three Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab.

Kejriwal’s governance model—offering free electricity, water, and education reforms—failed to resonate with voters this time. His attempt to incorporate soft Hindutva elements, such as promising a stipend for temple priests, also did not gain traction. However, with Punjab still under its control, AAP is far from being politically wiped out and remains relevant in the national landscape.



