Imphal: N Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday amid ethnic violence in the BJP ruled state. He submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday evening.

Singh was accompanied by 14 MLAs belonging to the BJP and NPF. State BJP president A Sharda and senior saffron party leader Sambit Patra was also part of the delegation. After meeting the governor, Singh went to the CM secretariat.

In his letter to the governor, Singh said, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri."

Singh also urged the Centre to continue its interventions to maintain Manipur’s territorial integrity and curb border infiltration.

His resignation comes hours after he returned from Delhi. Speculation about his resignation had been circulating after he left for Delhi. Before his trip, Singh held a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat regarding the upcoming assembly session, which begins on February 10. Around 20 MLAs attended the meeting.

According to PTI, the meeting was convened in response to the Congress party’s plan to move a no-confidence motion against Singh’s government.