Chandigarh: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs from the state amid reports that some of party MLAs are in talks with Congress. Reports suggest that the Congress is trying to lure in AAP MLAs who are not in good terms with CM Mann.

Kejriwal will meet the Punjab leaders on February 11 at New Delhi. The meeting comes days after Delhi Assembly election results, where the AAP had lost its ground to BJP, only managing to secure 22 seats compared with the 62 they won in the previous election.

The BJP is in talks to form its government in the national capital after 26 years, securing 48 seats in the 70 member house, while the Congress failed to win a single seat.

Before the elections, the entire Punjab unit of AAP, including Mann, Cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs, aggressively campaigned in Delhi for the AAP nominees.

Mann, who was the party's star campaigner, took out roadshows in Delhi to showcase his government's works to seek votes for the AAP candidates. Their campaign focused on the work done in Punjab, including giving 50,000 government jobs, free 300 units of power, opening of 850 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' on the lines of Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinics', and buying a private thermal power plant.

The defeat in Delhi has come as a blow for the AAP with the opposition leaders predicting a similar "downfall" for the party in Punjab, where just three of its 13 nominees won the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The AAP stormed to power in Punjab in 2022 by winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.