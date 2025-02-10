New Delhi: After the Congress' third consecutive drought in the Delhi assembly election, senior party leader Tariq Anwar said on Monday that the grand old party needs to clarify whether it wants to do coalition politics or go it alone.

His comments, expressed in a social media post, come after many, including AAP leaders, pointed out that the two parties should have allied to fight against the BJP.

"The Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. It has to decide whether it will do coalition politics or go it alone," Anwar, who is the party's MP from Bihar's Katihar, said in a post in Hindi on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Besides, it has also become necessary to make fundamental changes in the organisation of the party," the former Congress general secretary added without elaborating further.

A day after the results were announced, Anwar said the results were saddening for the party and hoped that there would be introspection by the high command on the debacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a sorry state of affairs for the Congress in the assembly polls that not only drew a blank in seats for a third time in a row, but 67 of its candidates also lost their security deposits. The party, which ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms till 2013, had fielded candidates in all 70 constituencies.

The sole consolation was a slight improvement of merely 2 per cent in its vote share.

The Congress now has to gear up for the Bihar Assembly polls, which are due in a few months. The party is in a tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar.