Jammu: Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed, and another was injured when suspected terrorists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The incident took place a day after the general officer commanding the Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, reviewed "hostile activities" along the LoC in Rajouri district.

The Army confirmed the fatalities in the blast and said, "own troops are dominating the area, and search operations are underway". The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district at around 3.50 pm.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including the captain, succumbed to their injuries, they said, adding that the condition of the other injured soldier was "out of danger".

The White Knight Corps, also known as the XVI Corps, saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two soldiers. "Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway.

White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," it said in a post on X.