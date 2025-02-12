New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the practice of political parties announcing freebies ahead of elections, questioning whether such handouts were fostering dependency instead of integrating people into the mainstream and contributing to national development.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed that many individuals were unwilling to work as they received free rations and financial aid, reported PTI.

"Rather than encouraging them to be part of society and contribute to the nation's progress, are we not creating a class of parasites?" Justice Gavai asked.

He further remarked that election-time schemes like Ladki Bahin were discouraging people from working. The bench made these observations while hearing a case concerning the right to shelter for homeless individuals in urban areas.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, countered that most people were willing to work if employment was available. In response, Justice Gavai, drawing from his agricultural background, stated that pre-election freebies in Maharashtra had resulted in a labour shortage in farming. However, the court clarified that it did not wish to engage in a broader debate on the issue.

The Attorney General, R Venkataramani, informed the bench that the Centre was finalising an urban poverty alleviation mission to address homelessness and related concerns. The court directed him to provide details on its implementation timeline and clarify whether the National Urban Livelihoods Mission would continue until the new scheme was implemented. It also asked the Centre to gather data from all states to assess the issue at a national level.

During the hearing, a petitioner expressed frustration that homelessness remained a low-priority issue. However, the court took exception when he alleged that authorities showed compassion only to the wealthy.

"Don't turn this courtroom into a political battleground," Justice Gavai warned. "Accusing the government of neglecting the poor is neither fair nor in good taste."

Bhushan cited official figures showing that, as of December 4, 2024, a total of 2,557 shelters had been sanctioned nationwide, with 1,995 operational, providing 1.16 lakh beds. He noted that Delhi alone had an estimated three lakh homeless people. In contrast, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) had only 197 shelters with a total capacity of 17,000, of which just 5,900 beds were available.

The bench asked the Attorney General to verify the data with the relevant ministry. The matter will be heard again in six weeks.

In a previous hearing in December, the court had directed states and union territories to submit details of available facilities for the homeless.