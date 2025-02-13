The Reserve Bank of India has asked all banks to remain open on March 31 to allow government-related services like income tax, GST, customs and excise duty payments. Earlier, the day was a public holiday on account of Eid al-Fitr.



The apex banks issued a circular, dated February 11, lifting the holiday after the central government requested that customers access banks to complete their year-end dealings.

This is expected to benefit all customers, as April 1 is a bank holiday for the annual account closing day.

On Mach 31, customers can access the banks to pay income tax, GST, customs, excise levies and receive pension and government subsidies. However, online and mobile banking services will be available for tax payments and fund transfers.