New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government in Delhi is likely to take place on February 19 or 20, reported PTI. The new dispensation will give priority to clean drinking water supply and improved civic infrastructure, among other things, party leaders said.



The prime minister is coming back from his foreign visit, and soon, the observers for a meeting of the BJP legislature party will be appointed, newly elected BJP MLA and national secretary of the party Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI. Sirsa said that he expected that the BJP legislature party meeting would be held around February 18-19 and added "The new government will be formed, I think, by February 20, after the swearing-in ceremony."

"The new government will start working around February 19-20," said the Rajouri Garden MLA, a contender for the post of Chief Minister or ministerial berth.



The BJP MLAs asserted that as per the prime minister's promise, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, obstructed by the AAP government, will be implemented in Delhi in the first meeting of the new Cabinet.



Sirsa said that providing clean drinking water, ensuring sanitation in the city and starting work to deal with air and Yamuna pollution will be priorities of the new government within 100 days in power. Sixth-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said the new chief minister of Delhi will be elected from the 48 BJP legislators.

