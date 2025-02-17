New Delhi: In a rare diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Delhi airport on Monday as he arrived in India for a two-day visit.

During his visit, the Amir will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Modi on Tuesday, reported PTI. His trip follows an invitation from the Prime Minister and marks his second state visit to India, the first being in March 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Qatar share a longstanding relationship built on friendship, trust, and mutual respect. In recent years, bilateral ties have expanded across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, technology, and culture, further strengthening people-to-people connections between the two nations.