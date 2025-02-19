New Delhi: The BJP legislature party is set to convene a meeting on Wednesday to decide on Delhi's new chief minister, reported PTI. Meanwhile, preparations for the swearing-in ceremony on February 20 are in full swing at Ramlila Ground.

According to party leaders, the new chief minister and the Cabinet will take the oath in a grand ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and other dignitaries. A large crowd is expected at the venue, with around 40 celebrities invited to the event.

Sources revealed that the ceremony will take place around noon, contrary to the earlier schedule of 4.30 pm. BJP MP Yogender Chandolia confirmed that extensive arrangements are being made at Ramlila Ground. “Around 50,000 people, including party workers, RWAs, different sections of society, and saints, will be invited. It will be a grand event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers will be present. It will last around 25-30 minutes,” said the Northwest Delhi MP.

He added that celebrations would take place across the city with drumbeats to symbolise the change in governance. Ramlila Ground was chosen as the venue due to the overwhelming public interest, as Raj Niwas could not have accommodated such a large gathering.

The newly-elected BJP Legislature Party will convene at the party’s Delhi office to elect the Leader of the House. Some BJP chief ministers, including those from Gujarat, may skip the event due to their state budget presentations.

Meanwhile, the Ramlila Ground and its surroundings, including roads, pavements, and medians, have been cleaned and freshly painted. Party leaders estimate that nearly one lakh people will gather in the area, as there is significant enthusiasm over the BJP forming a government in Delhi after 26 years.

The party ended the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-year rule by securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats in the February 5 elections. The oath-taking venue will feature three stages—one central stage where dignitaries, including the prime minister, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, BJP President J P Nadda, the new chief minister, and Cabinet members will be seated.

The adjacent stages will accommodate Union ministers, politicians, and chief ministers from other states. Officials confirmed that as per protocol, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi and former three-time CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be invited to the event.

Among the names being considered for the chief minister’s post is Parvesh Verma, who defeated Kejriwal, along with former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay. Other contenders include Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Shikha Rai. Additionally, MLAs Ravinder Indraj Singh from Bawana (SC) and Kailash Gangwal, who secured a historic win in Madipur (SC), are also in discussion.

There is speculation within the party that BJP leadership might opt for a surprise candidate, similar to its strategies in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Earlier in the day, BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tavde, who are overseeing the swearing-in arrangements, along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, reviewed the preparations at Ramlila Ground, located near New Delhi Railway Station.

Chugh highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “The people of Delhi have blessed the BJP and Prime Minister Modi with a historic mandate, and they are eager to be part of the ceremony. It will be a historic event on February 20. Every section of society is excited and wants to be part of the programme.” He further added, “Preparations are going on at war footing for the historic event at the Ramlila Ground on February 20.

Every section of society in Delhi wants to be part of this historic event and the BJP has got down to fulfil their wish.” On Tuesday, multiple meetings were held at the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg, which was decorated with party flags, posters, and banners, to finalise the legislature party meeting and swearing-in arrangements.