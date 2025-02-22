New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the second Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired), as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office", according to an official order. The tenure of Das will be "co-terminus" with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

P K Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Das, the 25th Governor of the RBI, has been in service for over 42 years, primarily in the areas of finance, taxation, investment and infrastructure. A retired IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, he has also acted as India's G20 Sherpa and member of the 15th Finance Commission.