New Delhi: The Central Energy Authority (CEA) has clarified that the requirement for battery storage systems in rooftop solar power installations will only apply to new consumers.

In a document addressed to power distribution companies, the CEA has suggested installing a two-hour battery storage system along with rooftop solar plants in homes. However, the central government has not made this proposal mandatory. Instead, each distribution company can decide on its implementation based on regional needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad clarified that this is a vision document, not an order. He also hinted at the possibility of making battery storage mandatory for consumers in the future. For existing consumers, however, battery storage remains optional.

The CEA Chairman’s statement comes amid concerns that implementing battery storage could increase the cost of solar plant installations, particularly for companies like KSEB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Battery storage is profitable, argues CEA

For a consumer installing a 3-kilowatt solar power plant, a battery with a capacity of 6 kWh would be required to ensure two hours of energy storage. After factoring in government subsidies, the additional cost for the battery would be only around ₹40,000, explained Ghanshyam Prasad.

In semi-urban and rural areas that frequently experience power cuts, this move will be of great benefit. The battery storage system ensures that a portion of the energy generated by the solar power plant is stored for consumption during peak hours instead of being fed entirely into the grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is no basis for the fear that this requirement will make rooftop solar plants unattractive. With a modest additional investment in battery storage, consumers in rural and semi-urban areas can enjoy uninterrupted power at night without worrying about outages," said Prasad.

Even in homes with existing solar plants, daytime consumption is usually lower. As multiple homes generate power simultaneously, distribution companies too may not want excess energy flooding the grid. An uncontrolled power influx beyond a certain limit could even cause future challenges, he added.