Nagarkurnool: With sludge inside the collapsed section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel solidifying, rescuers are now planning to deploy a sniffer dog to help locate the eight trapped individuals, District Collector B Santhosh said on Wednesday.



The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to provide insights today on soil stabilisation and related concerns, which will guide the next steps in the rescue operation, he added.

Rescue teams were able to reach the accident site inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat. Initially, they encountered a 40-metre barrier of sludge, but with most of it now solidified, they have managed to reach the exact accident location.

“We have a sniffer dog, and we will use it to assist in locating the trapped individuals,” Santhosh told PTI, emphasising that their immediate priority is to find them.

The collector also noted that the conveyor belt is expected to be operational today, but further excavation will require creating additional space near the Tunnel Boring Machine.

A team that reached the accident site last night attempted to establish communication with those trapped but received no response.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are in discussions with rescue officials to determine the next course of action.

The trapped individuals have now been stuck inside the tunnel for five days since the collapse occurred on February 22.