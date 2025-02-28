New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against the networks that aid the illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India, saying it is an issue of national security and should be dealt with strictly.

"Strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here. The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported," he said at a meeting to review Delhi's law and order situation.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials.

Shah said it should be the Delhi Police's priority to eliminate interstate gangs in the city ruthlessly. Action must be taken with "top to bottom and bottom to top approach" in narcotics cases, and such drug networks should be dismantled, he said.

Referring to the BJP winning the Delhi assembly polls this time after a gap of over 26 years, the Union Home Minister asserted that the double-engine government in Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe capital, as expected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made it clear that permission from the Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction and for the quick disposal of the 2020 riot cases. The Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon, Shah said.

"The Delhi Police should start the recruitment process for additional posts soon. DCP-level officers should visit police stations, organise public hearing camps and solve their problems," he said.