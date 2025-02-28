New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday directed their teams to conclude a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year, reinforcing the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union. The decision comes amid global concerns over trade policies, particularly those of the Trump administration. The two leaders vowed to expand the India-EU strategic partnership in areas of defence, security and critical technology.

Following their discussions, Modi described the India-EU partnership as "natural and organic," built on trust and shared democratic values, reported PTI. He emphasised the commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial trade pact, alongside progress on negotiations for an investment protection agreement and a deal on Geographical Indications.

On connectivity, Modi highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) as a key initiative that will boost global trade, sustainable growth, and economic prosperity. He also called Von der Leyen’s visit, along with the College of Commissioners, "unprecedented," underscoring its significance in strengthening ties.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, stability, and economic development in the Indo-Pacific region. Von der Leyen expressed the EU’s ambition to elevate its relationship with India to greater heights.