Imphal: Fresh unrest erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday as security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement across the state.

The demonstrators clashed with security personnel and threw stones, leading to injuries, police told PTI. People burnt a few private vehicles as they attempted to stop the movement of a state transport bus heading for the Senapati district from Imphal.

Protesters also burnt tyres along the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and gathered in the middle of the roads to stop any movement of state government vehicles. The protest was also directed against the peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei body, reported PTI.

The march that was underway in more than 10 four-wheelers was, however, stopped by security forces at Sekmai on the way to Kangpokpi district. Police had earlier said they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission. "We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," officials said.

However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah's instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.