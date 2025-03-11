New Delhi: Nearly 283 Indian nationals who fell victim to fake job offers in Myanmar have been rescued and repatriated from the country, reported PTI.

Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have coordinated with the local authorities to secure the repatriation of the individuals on Monday by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The ministry said India has been making sustained efforts to secure their release. "These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border," it said.

The government wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets, it said. "Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the MEA said in a statement.