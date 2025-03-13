Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with actor Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case.

The CID probe, ordered on Monday night, was cancelled on Wednesday, stating that Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already investigating the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and other places as part of a money laundering probe connected to the case. The probe aims to look at the larger conspiracy of gold smuggling through airports and the generation of proceeds of crime by various people, including influential persons, government officials, and "politically exposed persons," PTI reported, citing sources.

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested.

Last week, gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport. In a subsequent search at her residence, officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

The involvement of Ramachandra Rao, the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, is alleged in the case. The police officer has denied any links with his stepdaughter's alleged illegal activities.