New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reflected on his early life of extreme poverty, sharing how lessons from his father’s tea shop and his mother’s home remedies shaped his outlook and sense of service from a young age.



In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi spoke about growing up in a small, windowless home shared with his parents, siblings, uncles, aunts and grandparents.

"My early life was spent in extreme poverty, but we never really felt the burden of it," he said, recalling how his father worked tirelessly late into the night while his mother ensured the children were shielded from the struggles of their circumstances.

Despite the challenges, Modi said the hardships never left a lasting mark on their minds. He recounted how his uncle once gave him a pair of white canvas shoes after noticing he went to school barefoot. Keeping them clean became his priority.

"After school, I would stay back to collect leftover chalk pieces from classrooms. I’d soak them in water, make a paste and polish my shoes to keep them bright white," he said.

Modi also credited his mother for instilling a spirit of service. "She knew about traditional remedies and treated local children with home cures early every morning. This experience nurtured a sense of empathy and desire to serve others," he said.

He recalled spending time at his father’s tea shop, observing how people spoke and interacted. "Even though I couldn’t apply it at the time, I learned how to present myself and communicate better," he said.

Modi spoke about his visits to a village library, where he read about Swami Vivekananda, whose teachings left a deep impact on him. He also reflected on his time spent wandering in the Himalayas, where he met ascetics and strengthened his inner resolve.

"Living among the mountains, meditating and serving the elderly saints helped me discover my inner strength," he said.

The prime minister also shared how he formed a special bond during his late teens with Swami Atmasthanandji during his two years in the Himalayas and the influence of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna in his life. Modi credited the Ramakrishna Ashram and his bond with Swami Atmasthananda as guiding forces in his life. "He advised me that my true purpose was to serve people and work for society's welfare," he said.

In this image provided by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Lex Fridman, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Photo: PMO via PTI Photo

Pakistan

When I became prime minister, I especially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf, yet every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal.

The PM added that Pakistan has waged a proxy war against India and that it stands as an epicentre of turmoil, not just for India but for the world.

Fasting

When the host, Lex Fridman, admitted that he had been fasting for 45 hours before the podcast with Narendra Modi, the Indian PM expressed deep gratitude for honouring him in that manner.

The PM also shared that every single one of your senses, especially smell, touch and taste, becomes highly sensitive while fasting.

Early life

The prime minister shared that his town, Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, held great historical significance and that a village elder had advised them to collect stones with inscriptions as kids. Modi pointed out that his town was a major Buddhist educational hub in the 1400s and that he initiated large-scale excavation works in Gujarat when he was the Gujarat chief minister to uncover evidence.

RSS

"In our village, there was a branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, where we played sports and sang patriotic songs. Something about those songs touched me deeply. They stirred something inside me, and that’s how I eventually became part of the RSS," he said, adding that a massive volunteer organisation like the RSS does not exist anywhere else in the world.

Russia-Ukraine

On the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi also pointed out that the resolution will only come when both Ukraine and Russia come to the negotiating table. Ukraine may hold countless discussions with its allies, but it will bear no fruit. Discussions must include both parties instead.

All praise for Trump

The prime minister also said that US President Donald Trump was a person with humility who made his own decisions. The PM praised him for walking with him at a Houston event at his bidding without security.

"When it comes to negotiation, I always put my country’s interests first. That’s why in every forum, I speak up for India’s interests, not to harm anyone but in a positive manner — and because of that, no one takes offence," Modi said when asked about his negotiations with Trump.

About China

"Even within a family, not everything is always perfect. But our focus is to ensure that these differences don’t turn into disputes. That’s what we actively work toward," he said while commenting on China.

"It is true that there have been ongoing border disputes between us. And in 2020, the incidents along the border created significant tensions between our countries. However, after my recent meeting with President Xi, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border," he said.

Gujarat riots

"The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is actually misinformation. If you review the data from before 2002, you will see that Gujarat faced frequent riots. Curfews were constantly being imposed somewhere. Communal violence could erupt over trivial issues, like kite flying contests or even minor bicycle collisions. Before 2002, Gujarat witnessed over 250 significant riots. The riots in 1969 lasted nearly six months. So there was a long history, long before I was in the picture," he said.

"Despite the opposition's relentless efforts, the judiciary analysed the situation meticulously twice and ultimately found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice from the courts," he said.

Congress accuses Modi of 'hypocrisy'

The Congress took a swipe at Modi’s podcast appearance, accusing him of "hypocrisy" for avoiding press conferences while speaking at length with a foreign podcaster.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Modi’s remark that "criticism is the soul of democracy." "He who avoids press conferences and has gone after critics with a vengeance now claims to value criticism," Ramesh said on X.

Fridman’s podcast, launched in 2018, has featured guests including US President Donald Trump, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.